Canada Hands Trump a Win on Trade

Canada rescinds its planned tech tax, says trade talks will resume
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jun 30, 2025 1:00 AM CDT
Canada Hands Trump a Win on Trade
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a closing press conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.   (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said late Sunday trade talks with US have resumed after Canada rescinded its plan to tax US technology firms, the AP reports. US President Trump said Friday that he was suspending trade talks with Canada over its plans to continue with its tax on technology firms, which he called "a direct and blatant attack on our country." The Canadian government said "in anticipation" of a trade deal "Canada would rescind" the Digital Services Tax. The tax was set to go into effect Monday. Carney and Trump spoke on the phone Sunday, and Carney's office said they agreed to resume negotiations.

"Today's announcement will support a resumption of negotiations toward the July 21, 2025, timeline set out at this month's G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis," Carney said in a statement. Carney visited Trump in May at the White House, where he was polite but firm. Trump traveled to Canada for the G7 summit in Alberta, where Carney said that Canada and the US had set a 30-day deadline for trade talks. Daniel Béland, a political science professor at McGill University in Montreal, called Carney's retreat "a clear victory for both the White House and big tech," making Carney look vulnerable to Trump's outbursts.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X