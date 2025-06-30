Politics | Senate Republicans Senate Debate Rages Late Into the Night on Trump's 'Big Bill' Overnight voting has been delayed until Monday By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jun 30, 2025 12:30 AM CDT Copied Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., updates reporters as Senate Republicans work to advance President Donald Trump's sweeping domestic policy bill, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 27, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) See 2 more photos Debate has been underway in the Senate late into the night, with Republicans wrestling President Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts over mounting Democratic opposition—and even some brake-pumping over the budget slashing by the president himself. The outcome from the weekend of work in the Senate remains uncertain and highly volatile, and overnight voting has been pushed off until Monday, the AP reports. GOP leaders are rushing to meet Trump's Fourth of July deadline to pass the package, but they barely secured enough support to muscle it past a procedural Saturday night hurdle in a tense scene. A handful of Republican holdouts revolted, and it took phone calls from Trump and a visit from Vice President JD Vance to keep it on track. GOP Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina announced Sunday he would not seek reelection after Trump badgered him for saying he could not vote for the bill with its steep Medicaid cuts. A new analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office found that 11.8 million more Americans would become uninsured by 2034 if the bill became law. It also said the package would increase the deficit by nearly $3.3 trillion over the decade. But other Senate Republicans, along with conservatives in the House, are pushing for steeper cuts, particularly to health care, drawing their own unexpected warning from Trump. "Don't go too crazy!" the president posted on social media. "REMEMBER, you still have to get reelected." The holdout Republicans remain reluctant to give their votes, and their leaders have almost no room to spare, given their narrow majorities. Essentially, they can afford three dissenters in the Senate, with its 53-47 GOP edge, and about as many in the House, if all members are present and voting. Democrats are prepared to propose dozens of amendments to the package, a process called vote-a-rama. But Republicans late Sunday postponed that expected overnight session to early Monday. If the Senate can pass the bill, it would need to return to the House. Speaker Mike Johnson has told lawmakers to be on call for a return to Washington this week, and on Sunday the House majority whip said voting could happen by Wednesday morning, the Hill reports. Read These Next Mark Zuckerberg's 'list' has Silicon Valley buzzing. IAEA chief downplays damage to Iran nuclear sites. Hall of Famer Dave Parker dies The screwworm is truly the stuff of horror films. See 2 more photos Report an error