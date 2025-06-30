Senate Debate Rages Late Into the Night on Trump's 'Big Bill'

Debate has been underway in the Senate late into the night, with Republicans wrestling President Trump's big bill of tax breaks and spending cuts over mounting Democratic opposition—and even some brake-pumping over the budget slashing by the president himself. The outcome from the weekend of work in the Senate remains uncertain and highly volatile, and overnight voting has been pushed off until Monday, the AP reports. GOP leaders are rushing to meet Trump's Fourth of July deadline to pass the package, but they barely secured enough support to muscle it past a procedural Saturday night hurdle in a tense scene. A handful of Republican holdouts revolted, and it took phone calls from Trump and a visit from Vice President JD Vance to keep it on track.