Danish Women in Military Draft for the First Time

A notable change for Denmark's military arrives this week: The Scandinavian country is seeking to increase the number of young people in the military by extending compulsory enlistment to women for the first time. Danish women who turn 18 after Tuesday will be entered into the lottery system, the same as their male compatriots, per the AP . Women can currently serve in the military, but all of those who do are volunteers. The change comes against a backdrop of Russian aggression and growing military investment across NATO countries.

"In the situation the world is in now, it's needed," said Katrine, a 20-year-old service member. "I think it's only fair and right that women participate equally with men." Denmark's gender-parity reforms were originally outlined in 2024 as part of a major defense agreement. The program was originally expected to be implemented by early 2027, but it was moved forward to this summer. Denmark, a nation of 6 million people, has about 9,000 professional troops. The new arrangement is expected to bring up to 6,500 annual conscripts by 2033, up from 4,700 last year.

Under Danish law, all physically fit men over the age of 18 are called up for military service. But because there are usually enough volunteers, not all young men serve. As for the women, "some will probably be very disappointed being chosen to go into the military," said Anne Sofie, part of Katrine's cohort of volunteers. "Some will probably be surprised and like it a lot more than they think they would."