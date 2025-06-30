Bad News for Witnesses in Kohberger Case

A Pennsylvania judge has ordered that reluctant witnesses must travel to Idaho this summer to testify in the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, who's accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022. The victims—Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, and Kaylee Goncalves—were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home, and Kohberger faces a potential death sentence if convicted, per Court TV . On Monday, three witnesses appeared before Judge Arthur Zulick in Pennsylvania without attorneys, each voicing objections to being called to testify so far from home.

Brandon Andreola, a high school acquaintance of Kohberger who now works in finance, cited concerns about the impact on his job and family. He told the court that his connection to Kohberger has been limited for years. Jesse Harris, owner of a boxing gym where Kohberger's father brought him as a teenager, also objected, saying he doubted his testimony would be relevant and that leaving his business would be disruptive. Harris also noted that a relative's health issues may put a wrench in him testifying in Idaho, per the AP. Judge Zulick overruled both objections, though he did say that in Harris' case that Harris should let him know if his relative's health problems worsen.

A third witness, Ralph Vecchio III, said he never met or spoke with Kohberger but was subpoenaed because his family business sold a white Hyundai Elantra to Kohberger's parents—a car of interest in the case. However, Vecchio said his father owned the business at the time that sale was made. Vecchio will return to court in early July to see if his records can be admitted without his personal testimony. Zulick also OK'd a summons for a fourth witness, Anthony Somma, who didn't object to testifying. Kohberger's trial is set to begin Aug. 11 in Boise.