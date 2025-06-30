WSJ Editorial: Trump Just Gave Democrats a Big Break

The conservative editorial page of the Wall Street Journal thinks President Trump blundered when he went after GOP Sen. Thom Tillis. And it might very well doom his presidency in two years, warns the editorial. The background is that Tillis voted against advancing the "big beautiful bill" in the Senate, and an angry Trump then threatened to organize a primary challenge in North Carolina to oust him. Soon after, Tillis announced he wouldn't be running for re-election. The problem now for Trump is that this puts the seat in play for Democrats, and it's not a stretch to suggest they might win it. "When events are going in (Trump's) direction," the editorial reads, "he has an uncanny habit of handing his opponents a sword."