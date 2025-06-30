Another Older House Democrat Is Retiring

A Democratic congressman is retiring in Pennsylvania, and the decision by Rep. Dwight Evans is being viewed as part of a generational shift underway in the party. Evans is 71, and he had initially planned to run again after suffering a stroke last year, reports Politico. "I remain in good health and fully capable of continuing to serve," Evans said in a statement. But "after some discussions this weekend and thoughtful reflection, I have decided that the time is right to announce that I will not be seeking reelection in 2026."
Axios notes that he is the third House Democrat over the age of 70 to announce retirement this year, including 81-year-old Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois. In April, Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia announced he would retire, and he died the following month. Schakowsky would have faced a young progressive challenger had she decided to run again, and in Pennsylvania, Politico now expects a "fierce battle between establishment Democrats and progressives for the Philadelphia-area seat."