Entire Villages Are Up and Leaving Due to Climate Change

The Himalayan village of Samjung didn't die in a day. Perched in a valley in Nepal's Upper Mustang region, more than 13,000 feet above sea level, the Buddhist village lived by slow, deliberate rhythms, harvesting barley and herding yaks and sheep. Then the water dried up. Snow-capped mountains turned barren as, year after year, snowfall declined. Springs and canals vanished, and when it did rain, the water came all at once, flooding fields and ruining mud homes. Families left one by one, leaving the skeletal remains of a community transformed by climate change.



Changing climate: The Hindu Kush and Himalayan mountains hold more ice than anywhere outside the Arctic and Antarctic. Their glaciers feed major rivers that support 240 million people in the mountains, and 1.65 billion more downstream. Such high-altitude areas are warming faster than the lowlands. Glaciers are retreating and permafrost areas are thawing as snowfall becomes scarcer.