The Carmaker With the Most 'American' Cars on the Road

Tesla's Model 3 is Cars.com's top pick, and that's not the only Tesla in its top 10
Posted Jul 6, 2025 3:00 PM CDT
For patriotic ride-seekers and tariff dodgers alike, Cars.com takes a a peek at the factors that determine "just how American your prospective car or truck might be" in its 20th annual American-Made Index. Examined factors for some 400 vehicles with a 2025 model year include the percentage of US and Canadian parts used to make a vehicle; the countries of origin for all available engines and transmissions; US factory employment relative to vehicle production; and the location of final assembly, reports Quartz. Four out of the top five on the list are Teslas, while Honda claims three in the top 10. Check out which models, and which other players round out the list:

  1. Tesla Model 3
  2. Tesla Model Y
  3. Tesla Model S
  4. Tesla Model X
  5. Jeep Gladiator
  6. Kia EV6
  7. Honda Ridgeline
  8. Honda Odyssey
  9. Honda Passport
  10. Volkswagen ID.4
Check out which other vehicles are ranked highly here.

