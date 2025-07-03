Bomb Threats Briefly Halt Traffic at 6 Canadian Airports

Passengers across Canada faced long delays Thursday after bomb threats were received by air traffic control towers at some of the country's busiest areas. Authorities say threats were received at airports in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, and Vancouver airports early Thursday morning and temporary ground stops were issued, reports CP24. Nav Canada, which manages civil airspace in Canada, said operations began to return to normal later Thursday, the CBC reports.

"Following the evacuation of a number of our sites and subsequent threat assessment by authorities, service is gradually resuming at affected sites," the nonprofit corporation said in a post on X. "Travellers are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest updates, as delays are expected. We thank airlines and passengers for their patience as we work towards normal operations."