China Shows Off Its Military Might

China's first domestically-built aircraft carrier arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday as part of a drive to drum up patriotism, days after the former British colony marked the 28th anniversary of its return to Chinese rule. The Shandong entered the city's waters alongside another vessel from its battle group in the early morning hours. According to state media, two destroyers and a frigate had accompanied the aircraft carrier into Hong Kong. NBC News quotes Col. Zhang Junshe, a senior colonel for the People's Liberation Army Navy, as saying the warships "fully demonstrate to the outside world" China's military achievements and will "naturally deter some forces with ulterior motives."