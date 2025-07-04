Top Players Are Falling Unusually Early at Wimbledon

Wimbledon's first week has seen an unusually high number of upsets, with top-seeded players exiting the tournament at a rate not seen before in the Open Era. Eight men's or women's seeds inside the top 10 lost in the first round, and a record 13 seeded men fell in their opening matches—both records. Big names like Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev, and others found themselves out early, leading to some soul-searching among the sport's elite, CNN reports. Gauff is only the third player to win the French Open and then lose in Wimbledon's first round.

Players say the quick transition from the slower clay courts of the French Open to Wimbledon's faster grass courts is a main factor. Gauff says the short turnaround made it tough to adjust. Grass courts demand different movement and tactics, and this year's surfaces have reportedly played slower and more slippery due to hot weather, further complicating matters. Coach Patrick Mouratoglou and players like Iga Swiatek have noted how grass requires a different approach, with lower bounces and faster play, making it challenging for those accustomed to clay. Even Carlos Alcaraz, who has had recent success on both surfaces, needed five sets to win his first-round match.

Frances Tiafoe and Emma Navarro point to the sport's growing depth, with lower-ranked players capable of strong performances and less to lose in high-stakes matches. The cumulative fatigue of a long season may also play a role, Madison Keys says. Keys, the No. 6 seed, was eliminated Friday by 104th-ranked Laura Siegemund of Germany, the AP reports. Matt Futterman at the Athletic says he doesn't see a downside to the upsets—as long as a few stars make it through. "If we get to the semifinals and there is no Sinner or Alcaraz or Djokovic, or Sabalenka or Swiatek or Keys, then there could be problems," he says. "For now, there are some great stories cooking. But a star-driven sport needs to have some stars at the end."