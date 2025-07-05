Space Mission Loses Remains of 160 People

The relatives of around 160 people sent their ashes on a journey to space and back—but they won't be getting them back. The Exploration Company's "Mission Possible" Nyx capsule, launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket June 23, successfully re-entered the atmosphere the next day but it crashed into the Pacific Ocean after landing parachutes failed to deploy, Popular Mechanics reports. It was carrying remains that loved ones had sent through Celestis Memorial Spaceflights.

Celestis, based in Texas, offers different tiers of space memorials, including launching remains into deep space and, in this case, an "Earth Rise" package to launch a "symbolic portion of cremated remains or DNA to space," Space.com reports. "After experiencing the zero gravity environment, the individual flight capsules and modules are returned to Earth and delivered to the family as a flown keepsake," the company says on its website.