Escaped Lion Attacks Man as He Sleeps

A man was seriously injured when he was attacked by a lion that had escaped a zoo in southern Turkey on Sunday, local media reported. The lion was later shot dead, the AP reports. The male lion, named Zeus, escaped his cage at Land of Lions in Manavgat, a resort city on the Mediterranean coast, in the early hours, the private Demiroren News Agency said. A few hours later, he attacked a 53-year-old man as he slept outdoors. "I heard a whispering sound. When I lifted the blanket, the lion fell on me," Suleyman Kir told the agency. "We struggled and fought. ... I grabbed his neck and squeezed. At that moment, he ran off a little."

Kir was hospitalized with wounds to his head and shoulder. Police teams and drones found the lion by nearby hotels. Land of Lions' website boasts that the park holds "the world's largest lion family" of more than 30 animals. It also contains tigers, bears and wolves. It wasn't clear how the lion escaped. The zoo did not comment on Sunday. Meanwhile in Lahore, Pakistan, a pet lion escaped and injured a woman and her two kids in a residential area, the Guardian reports. Authorities said Sunday that the animal's owners had been arrested.

And in Australia, a woman was attacked by a lion at the Darling Downs Zoo in Queensland state, the AP reports. The 50-year-old woman was watching animal keepers working in the zoo's carnivore precinct before opening hours Sunday morning when she was attacked. "Inexplicably ... one animal grabbed her by one arm and caused severe damage to it," the zoo said in a statement. An investigation into how the incident took place is underway. The woman underwent surgery and is in stable condition.