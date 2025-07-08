140th Stolen Baby Identified in Argentina

After 48 years of living under a false identity, a Buenos Aires man has been revealed as the 140th "stolen grandchild" taken from activist parents during Argentina's brutal military dictatorship, rekindling hope for hundreds still searching for lost relatives. DNA tests confirmed his identity, according to the Grandmothers of Plaza de Mayo, a group that has spent decades tracking down children abducted by the regime between 1976 and 1983. The man, only referred to as "Grandchild No. 140," was born in 1977 at a secret detention center in Bahia Blanca, where his mother, Graciela Alicia Romero, was being held, per CBS News . She had been arrested along with her partner, Raul Eugenio Metz, both left-wing activists. The couple disappeared, and their infant son was handed to another family—one of nearly 500 such cases.

The Grandmothers' group, founded in 1977, has worked to reunite families by identifying these children—many of whom were placed with families loyal to the dictatorship. The latest identification came after an anonymous tip. "Now I know where my brother is!" said the man's sister, Adriana Metz Romero, who was raised by her grandparents. The announcement comes as the group raises concerns over budget cuts under President Javier Milei, which they say have slowed the pace of their work. The Grandmothers are pushing for continued support for the National Genetic Data Bank, crucial in the search for missing grandchildren. "It was the state itself... that facilitated the abduction of these children, so it must now facilitate the search for them," said 94-year-old group leader Estela de Carlotto.