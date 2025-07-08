Texas Doc Posts About MAGA Flood Victims, Loses Job

A Texas pediatrician has lost her job after a social media post linked to her appeared to wish harm on pro-Trump flood victims, sparking outrage. Blue Fish Pediatrics, a Houston-area clinic chain, confirmed a physician is "no longer employed" after a post attributed to her surfaced, per the Guardian . Though the statement did not identify the doctor, multiple sources and social media users named Dr. Christina Propst as the author. Her biography has since been removed from the clinic's website.

The now-deleted post, reportedly made after flash flooding killed at least 90 people—many of them children—in Kerr County, Texas, referenced the area's support for President Trump in the last presidential election. The message wished that "all visitors, children, non-MAGA voters and pets be safe and dry," per the New York Post, but that "Maga voters" would "get what they voted for," citing efforts to eliminate FEMA and skepticism of climate change, both linked to Trump-era policies. The post ended with "Bless their hearts," a phrase sometimes used derisively in the South.

Blue Fish Pediatrics condemned the post, saying it didn't align with the clinic's values and that they oppose politicizing tragedy or diminishing human dignity. The statement emphasized that the clinic expects compassion for all patients regardless of beliefs. The incident has revived debate over health professionals' use of social media and how personal opinions can affect public trust. Propst, who had a long career in pediatrics, had reportedly been named "best pediatrician" in reader polls conducted by a local newspaper.