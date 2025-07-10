Missing Teen Surfer Found Alive on Uninhabited Island

After vanishing during a solo surf session on Wednesday afternoon, a 19-year-old Australian was found alive on a remote island the next day, in what the teen's father is calling a "one in a million miracle." After Darcy Deefholts failed to return home, his family alerted authorities, prompting a search around the area of Wooli Beach, which is located 300 miles north of Sydney. That search was paused Wednesday night due to poor visibility, reports 7 News , and Darcy's dad took to Facebook to plead for help at first light. "I need boats, beach walkers, drones, 4WDs and planes," Terry Deefholts wrote . "My boy Darcy is still missing ... of course we are fearing the worst."

But just an hour into the search on Thursday, crews discovered the teenager on North Solitary Island, an uninhabited island that sits about seven miles off the coast, reports CBS News. Rescue teams shared their relief online, describing themselves as "jumping for joy" at the "incredible outcome." The Guardian reports Deefholts was taken to Grafton base hospital in stable condition. "The patient is in good spirits and is being supported by family," a rep for the northern New South Wales health district said. Officials haven't detailed how Deefholts ended up on the uninhabited island or what exactly happened during his night offshore.