Musk Rips Trump's Defense: 'Just Release the Files'

Elon Musk has further solidified his split with President Trump with responses about the administration's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein case. The president on Saturday had posted a long defense of Attorney General Pam Bondi, who has come under MAGA fire after announcing there are no previously secret documents on the case, including a reputed Epstein "client list," to release after all. Later in the day, Musk agreed with an X user who said Trump's missive was "in the running for worst post ever," the Hill reports. Musk concluded with, "Just release the files as promised."

The Trump-Musk attacks and counterattacks last month included the billionaire saying the president is named in the Epstein files, which caught the interest of Democrats. Musk later offered a general apology but didn't retract anything specific. Trump lately has been saying everyone should let the Epstein case go, which Musk took issue with in another post on Saturday. "This is a very big deal," Musk said, adding that abusers have escaped charges. And he saw a contradiction in Trump's post. "He said 'Epstein' half a dozen times while telling everyone to stop talking about Epstein," Musk wrote.