Army: No More Long-Term Shaving Waivers

The US Army is rolling out a new policy that will gradually end permanent medical waivers allowing soldiers to grow beards due to skin conditions—a move critics say could hit Black service members hardest. The skin issue at the center of the debate is pseudofolliculitis barbae—commonly known as razor bumps—which disproportionately affects those with curly hair, the New York Times reports. Up to 60% of Black men are affected, according to dermatology experts. Under the revised policy, soldiers with the condition will no longer be able to keep permanent medical waivers. However, temporary medical waivers and permanent religious waivers are still on the table.

The Army says affected soldiers will work with doctors and commanders on treatment plans and shaving techniques aimed at complying with standards without triggering skin problems, but soldiers who "cannot comply with grooming standards" could be kicked out of the services. The new approach follows a similar move by the Marines and comes after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—who's been skeptical of military diversity initiatives—ordered a sweeping review of standards, including grooming rules.

"This is about uniformity, discipline, and standards. And this is about training," Army spokesman Steve Warren said, per Stars and Stripes. "This standard applies equally to all soldiers, not just minorities." For now, about 40,000 soldiers across the Army, Reserve, and National Guard have facial hair exemptions, though it's unclear how many are permanent. Army spokespeople believe that with proper shaving education, most soldiers can meet the clean-shaven standard. However, some dermatologists warn that forcing certain individuals to shave could cause scarring and lasting skin issues. Stars and Stripes notes that the Army banned beards just before World War I, while the Navy's ban wasn't introduced until 1985.



