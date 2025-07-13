Trooper, Multiple People in Church Shot: Police

A suspect shot and wounded a state trooper Sunday morning in Kentucky and then fled to a church, where multiple people were injured in a second shooting, authorities said. The suspect was killed at Richmond Road Baptist Church in Lexington, Kentucky State Police posted on social media.

The shooting at the church resulted in multiple injuries, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a social media post. The trooper and other victims were being treated at a nearby hospital but other details were still emerging, the governor said. The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, though the trooper was reported to be stable, per WLEX.