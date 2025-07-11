Idaho Victim's Mom Sees 'Lord's Hand' in Plea Deal

The mother of slain University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle says she's found an unexpected sense of peace in the plea deal that ended her daughter's high-profile murder case. In her first public comments on Bryan Kohberger's deal, Cara Northington told Fox News she initially felt disappointment over the agreement. "I felt like I will never get answers now, but now I really see the Lord's hand in it," Northington said. "I now can see that God is protecting us from further torment and trauma. ... The death penalty would give him the opportunity to appeal and drag this horror story out for the rest of our lives."