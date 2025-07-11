Crime | Bryan Kohberger Idaho Victim's Mom Sees 'Lord's Hand' in Plea Deal Xana Kernodle's mom is now supportive of it By Kate Seamons withNewser.AI Posted Jul 11, 2025 9:36 AM CDT Copied This July 2022 photo provided by Jazzmin Kernodle shows University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle, right, and Ethan Chapin on a boat on Priest Lake, in Idaho. (Jazzmin Kernodle via AP) The mother of slain University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle says she's found an unexpected sense of peace in the plea deal that ended her daughter's high-profile murder case. In her first public comments on Bryan Kohberger's deal, Cara Northington told Fox News she initially felt disappointment over the agreement. "I felt like I will never get answers now, but now I really see the Lord's hand in it," Northington said. "I now can see that God is protecting us from further torment and trauma. ... The death penalty would give him the opportunity to appeal and drag this horror story out for the rest of our lives." Northington said that the deal, which did not require Kohberger to explain his actions, became official while she was at a church retreat without cell service. She said the timing and her surroundings helped her cope. Other family members of the victims offered mixed reactions. Ethan Chapin's family supported the deal, as did the parents of Madison Mogen, who said they wanted to avoid drawn-out court proceedings. Kaylee Goncalves' family, however, strongly opposed the agreement, calling for a full confession and more details about what happened the night of the murders. Kernodle's father also balked at the deal's terms. Read These Next He's an American hero—and an undocumented immigrant. GOP Sen. Tillis suggests Pete Hegseth is 'out of his depth.' Missing teen surfer found alive on uninhabited island. It's Splitsville for a high-profile Texas GOP couple. Report an error