Victim's Father Speaks Out After Kohberger's Guilty Plea

After Bryan Kohberger pleaded guilty Wednesday to murdering four University of Idaho students, the father of one of the victims apologized to his daughter. Before the hearing, Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, criticized the plea deal, which allowed Kohberger to avoid the death penalty. "It's my mistake. I'm sorry, Kaylee," Steve Goncalves told NewsNation's Banfield show. "I'm truly sorry that I didn't get you a prosecutor who really believed what happened to you could only be fixed with life." Goncalves, who refused to enter the courtroom during Wednesday's hearing, said he probably wouldn't attend Kohberger's July 23 sentencing hearing, calling it a "pointless exercise."