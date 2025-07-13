Trump Tells MAGA Critics of Bondi to Back Off

As MAGA infighting continues over the federal Jeffrey Epstein investigation, President Trump is making clear that he is very much on the side of his attorney general. In a lengthy Truth Social post on Saturday, the president criticized those going after Pam Bondi on the issue, reports CNN :

Bondi is taking flak within MAGA after her Justice Department concluded that the sex offender took his own life in prison and had no "client list" of powerful people. Deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, who before taking his government role had pushed the idea that Epstein was murdered, is reportedly threatening to resign over Bondi's handling of the investigation. Others including Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, and Laura Loomer also have been going after Bondi, with Carlson asserting that she is "covering up crimes, very serious crimes by their own description."

Trump, however, dismissed that idea and floated a new theory—that powerful Democrats are behind the Epstein-was-murdered allegations, notes USA Today. "They created the Epstein Files, just like they created the FAKE Hillary Clinton/Christopher Steele Dossier that they used on me, and now my so-called 'friends' are playing right into their hands," Trump wrote.