Beetles Are Chowing Down in Hungary's Oldest Library

Tens of thousands of centuries-old books are being pulled from the shelves of Hungary's 1,000-year-old Pannonhalma Archabbey—a sprawling Benedictine monastery that's one of Hungary's oldest centers of learning and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—in an effort to save them from a beetle infestation that could wipe out centuries of history, including a complete Bible from the 13th century and several hundred manuscripts predating the invention of the printing press in the mid-15th century. Restoration workers are removing about 100,000 hand-bound books from shelves and carefully placing them in crates, the start of a disinfection process to kill the tiny beetles burrowed into them, per the AP.