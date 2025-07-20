World  | 
Beetles Are Chowing Down in Hungary's Oldest Library

About 100K books are pulled from shelves at Pannonhalma Archabbey due to beetle infestation
A priest wearing a face mask stands by books kept in hermetically sealed plastic sacks for disinfection at the Pannonhalma Archabbey's library in Pannonhalma, Hungary, on July 3, as a beetle infestation threatens its ancient collection.   (AP Photo/Bela Szandelszky)

Tens of thousands of centuries-old books are being pulled from the shelves of Hungary's 1,000-year-old Pannonhalma Archabbey—a sprawling Benedictine monastery that's one of Hungary's oldest centers of learning and a UNESCO World Heritage Site—in an effort to save them from a beetle infestation that could wipe out centuries of history, including a complete Bible from the 13th century and several hundred manuscripts predating the invention of the printing press in the mid-15th century. Restoration workers are removing about 100,000 hand-bound books from shelves and carefully placing them in crates, the start of a disinfection process to kill the tiny beetles burrowed into them, per the AP.

  • The perps: The drugstore beetle, also known as the bread beetle, is often found among dried foodstuffs like grains, flour, and spices. But they're also attracted to the gelatin- and starch-based adhesives found in books. "This is an advanced insect infestation [that] has been detected in several parts of the library, so the entire collection is classified as infected and must be treated all at the same time," said Zsofia Edit Hajdu, the chief restorer for the project. "We've never encountered such a degree of infection."
  • Discovery: The beetle invasion was first detected during a routine cleaning. Employees noticed unusual layers of dust on the shelves and then saw holes burrowed into some book spines. Upon opening the volumes, burrow holes could be seen in the paper.

  • Climate change: The abbey, which hopes to reopen the library early next year, believes climate change played a role in the beetle infestation, as average temperatures have risen rapidly in Hungary. Hajdu says higher temperatures have allowed the beetles to undergo several more development cycles annually than they could in cooler weather, adding, "I think more and more insect infestations will appear due to global warming."
  • Recovery: To kill the beetles, crates of books are being placed into tall, hermetically sealed plastic sacks from which all oxygen is removed. After six weeks in the pure nitrogen environment, the abbey hopes all beetles will be destroyed. Before being reshelved, each book will be individually inspected and vacuumed. Any book damaged by the pests will be set aside for restoration.
