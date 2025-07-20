New Releases Can't Touch Superman

James Gunn's Superman showed staying power in its second weekend at North American box offices, collecting $57.3 million in ticket sales and remaining the No. 1 movie in cinemas, according to studio estimates Sunday. None of the week's new releases—I Know What You Did Last Summer, Smurfs, and Eddington—came close to touching Warner Bros. and DC Studios' superhero success. Superman dipped 54% from its domestic opening, an average decline for a big summer film, the AP reports.

Strong audience scores and good reviews should help propel the $225 million-budgeted film toward profitability in the coming weeks. But Superman is far from flying solo in theaters right now. Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Rebirth came in second this weekend, with $23.4 million in its third week of release. The seventh Jurassic movie, this one starring Scarlett Johansson, held its own despite the competition from Superman. In three weeks, it accrued $648 million worldwide. But both of the biggest new releases—Sony Pictures I Know What You Did Last Summer and Paramount Pictures' Smurfs—fell flat. I Know What You Did Last Summer opened with $13 million, a fair result for a movie budgeted at a modest $18 million but a disappointing opening for a well-known horror franchise. Smurfs debuted in fourth place with $11 million.

With final domestic figures being released Monday, this list factors in the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore:

Superman, $57.3 million. Jurassic World Rebirth, $23.4 million. I Know What You Did Last Summer, $13 million. Smurfs, $11 million. F1: The Movie, $9.6 million. How to Train Your Dragon, $5.4 million. Eddington, $4.3 million. Elio, $2 million. Lilo & Stitch, $1.5 million. 28 Years Later, $1.3 million.