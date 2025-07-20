Russia Says Peace Depends on Whether It Achieves Goals

While both countries pressed their drone strikes on Sunday, Russia said it's willing to accept peace, provided its goals are achieved first. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his overnight address that his government had proposed that talks be held this week, and President Trump has given Russia a deadline for reaching a deal. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said President Vladimir Putin "has repeatedly spoken of his desire to bring the Ukrainian settlement to a peaceful conclusion as soon as possible," a process Peskov described as long. "The main thing for us is to achieve our goals," he added, the AP reports. "Our goals are clear."

The Kremlin has insisted that any peace deal should see

Those goals include:

Territory : Ukraine withdrawing from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured.

: Ukraine withdrawing from the four regions that Russia illegally annexed in September 2022 but never fully captured. Allies : Ukraine to renounce its bid to join NATO.

: Ukraine to renounce its bid to join NATO. Military: Ukraine accepting limits on its armed forces.

"Prisoner exchanges. Return of children. End to the killings," Zelensky said, per ABC News . "And a meeting at the level of leaders is needed to truly ensure peace—a really lasting one. Ukraine is ready for such a meeting."

A drone attack caused Moscow's four major airports to close temporarily, and at least 140 flights to be canceled, officials said, per the BBC. Moscow airports had to be closed 10 times in 24 hours, Russia's Association of Tour Operators said. Russia's Defense Ministry reported the military had downed more than 230 Ukrainian drones since Saturday morning, 27 of them over Moscow. Overnight strikes on Ukraine killed at least three people, regional officials said. Ukraine's air force said 57 Russian drones were launched, and 25 of them were downed or otherwise out of commission, per ABC.