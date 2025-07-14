Tesla's Autopilot Put to the Test in High-Stakes Jury Trial

Tesla is set to face its first jury trial over a fatal crash involving its Autopilot driver-assist system. The trial in Miami federal court set to begin on Monday centers on a 2019 incident in South Florida in which a Tesla Model S, with its Autopilot engaged, crashed into a parked SUV after the driver, George Brian McGee, dropped his cellphone and looked away from the road, per the New York Times.

Victims: The collision killed Naibel Benavides Leon, a 22-year-old college student, and left her boyfriend, Dillon Angulo, severely injured, with a broken jaw, spine fractures, and brain bleed, per Scripps News.