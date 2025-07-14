Cities Where Homes Are Selling Like Hotcakes

Buying a place of your own these days remains an iffy prospect, with house prices and mortgage rates still keeping homeownership out of reach for many. Newsweek reports that, per last month's stats from Realtor.com, homes for sale in the US spent a median of 53 days on the market before being scooped up, which is about five days more than just a year ago. The site analyzed sales data from the 50 most populous cities in the US, and found that eight dropped in the number of days that listings languished on the market as compared to 2024. Check out which cities have seen a decline in that listing limbo, and which have seen an increase: