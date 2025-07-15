Families Can't Stop Streaming Bluey

The children's series Bluey is still the undisputed champ of streaming in the US, holding the top spot for the first half of 2025, according to Nielsen. The show notched 25.06 billion viewing minutes from January to June, putting it on pace to match its 2024 numbers and marking nearly three years of near-constant chart presence, per the Hollywood Reporter . While Bluey leads the field, the overall top 10 remains packed with familiar "library" titles—typically older collections available for streaming. Grey's Anatomy, NCIS, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers round out the top five, with Bluey boasting the fewest episodes of the bunch, with 154; Grey's, NCIS, and Family Guy each claim 400-plus.

Squid Game claimed ninth place at 15.07 billion viewing minutes—most of it thanks to Season Two and a third and final season that was able to sneak under the wire in June. Originals aren't totally absent, however: Netflix, Prime Video (with Reacher in second place), Apple TV+ (Severance), Max (The Pitt), Hulu (The Handmaid's Tale), and Paramount+ (1923 and Landman) all landed at least one show in the top 10 for original series.

Notably, Paramount+ was the only streamer besides Netflix to place two original series in the ranking. Deadline notes an interesting outlier on that originals list: Netflix's Stranger Things, which came in at No. 17, despite not airing any new episodes for three years; the outlet suspects viewers are catching up on older episodes in advance of the show's final season, set to debut later in 2025. Among movies, meanwhile, Moana 2 is the year's breakout, logging 7.23 billion viewing minutes. The original Moana, which ruled the previous two years, slipped to fourth on the film list.