In the MAGA-Epstein Chaos, 5 Factions Emerge

The MAGA infighting over the Jeffrey Epstein files continues to escalate, and now Democrats are piling on. Axios reports that Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna introduced a resolution requiring the Justice Department to release all files related to Epstein, forcing House Republicans to shoot it down Monday night. Khanna, however, promised to reintroduce the measure "again and again and again." As NBC News explains, Khanna's move comes as President Trump is facing a near revolt among MAGA allies who are livid with his administration, particularly Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Bondi has reneged on a pledge to release the Epstein files, instead saying the Justice Department has concluded that he had no "client list" of the rich and powerful and that the sex offender took his own life in prison. While Tucker Carlson, Laura Loomer, Steve Bannon, and others have been going after the Trump administration's about-face, Democrats are now joining the attacks. "Trump administration officials are either lying about the file and keeping it covered up to protect themselves, or they lied about its existence in a shameless political ploy to get elected," says Democratic National Committee adviser Tim Hogan. "Either way, it is disgusting, and they have to be held accountable."

Confused about the infighting among Trump allies? Will Sommer of the Bulwark writes that five distinct factions have emerged, and he breaks them down in an analysis. One is the "get over it" crowd, with figures such as Charlie Kirk getting in line behind Trump and urging people to drop the matter. Opposite them are the "Epstein dead-enders" such as Carlson. For them, "Epstein has come to stand for everyone and everything that screws the little guy: mass immigration to depress wages, housing unaffordability, and much more. If the elites can keep abusing girls with impunity, what else can they get away with?" Exit strategies: An Axios analysis suggests three ways that Trump can get out of this mess, starting with the appointment of a special counsel to review the entire Epstein case.

An Axios analysis suggests three ways that Trump can get out of this mess, starting with the appointment of a special counsel to review the entire Epstein case. Analysis: Shawn McCreesh provides an overview of all this in the New York Times. "It is entirely too soon to know what the revolt will mean or if and when it might sputter out, but the nature of it was stunning to behold," he writes. "It was like a Mobius strip of paranoia and distrust: a political movement that galvanized and exploded around a conspiracy theory—lies about Barack Obama's birthplace were central to Mr. Trump's political rise—cannibalizing itself over the mother of all modern conspiracy theories." The latter refers to the idea that Epstein had dirt on powerful people and was murdered to make sure he stayed silent.