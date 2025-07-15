19 Nations Launch Drills, Knowing China Is Watching

Nearly 40,000 troops from 19 nations, including the US, have converged on northern Australia for the largest Talisman Sabre military drills ever, sending a hard-to-miss message about unity in the face of China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region. The live-fire drills held over three weeks involve artillery, rocket launchers, and tanks from the US, Australia, South Korea, Japan, and other allies, the Wall Street Journal reports. "Everyone is seeing the aggressive activities that China is doing," said Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, who commands the US Army's I Corps. "That's why they're more interested in what they need to do to protect their sovereign interests."

The scale and diversity of the force, which includes partners from Europe and across Asia, reflect growing concern over Beijing's actions in the region. China's military buildup and recent maneuvers—including live-fire naval drills near Australia and increased activity around Taiwan and the South China Sea—have spurred the US and its allies to expand joint exercises. This iteration features new elements: the debut of America's Typhon missile system west of the International Date Line, drone operations inspired by the Ukraine war, and the first Talisman Sabre activity in Papua New Guinea. A ceremony kicked off the biennial event on Sunday.

Chinese spy ships are expected to monitor the exercise as they have in the past. Australian Vice Adm. Justin Jones said the 19-country turnout signals a shared goal of a stable, "free and open Indo-Pacific." In addition, Malaysia and Vietnam are attending as observers, per NPR. For Australia, which is boosting its own military capabilities and hosting more US investment in its north, the drills are a test of logistics, medical coordination, and regional cooperation. Also, Australia's prime minister is making a diplomatic visit to China this week. The event started in 2005 as a US-Australia exercise. At this point, the US wants these displays to strengthen military ties among allies, though their governments aren't necessarily aligned on issues such as supporting Taiwan.