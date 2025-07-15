Trump Says He Has Another Trade Deal

Last week, President Trump announced that a 32% tariff on imports from Indonesia would kick in on Aug. 1. On Tuesday, he announced that a deal had been reached for a lower tariff rate. "They are going to pay 19% and we are going to pay nothing," Trump said, per the BBC. "We will have full access." He praised Indonesia's leader as a "really great president, very popular, very strong, smart."

"This morning I finalized an important Deal with the Republic of Indonesia after speaking with their Highly Respected President Prabowo Subianto," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "This landmark Deal opens up Indonesia's ENTIRE MARKET to the United States for the first time in History."