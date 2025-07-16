Man Calls Ex's Alleged Plan to Murder Him 'Pretty Ingenious'

A Texas woman is facing charges after authorities say she tried to mail her ex-husband fentanyl-laced chocolates disguised as a gift. Pamela Jean Stanley, 63, was indicted by a Parker County grand jury last week after being arrested at the end of May, reports NBC Dallas-Fort Worth . Investigators allege Stanley crafted a plan to kill her former husband, Jeff Kauth, by injecting fentanyl into a box of premium chocolates, then sending the package with a fake congratulatory note from a travel agency, ostensibly in honor of his engagement, per ABC News .

Stanley was reportedly caught after she described the plan in detail to an acquaintance, unaware their conversation was being recorded. The sheriff's office says an undercover officer later posed as a fentanyl supplier in a motel parking lot to facilitate the sting, where Stanley was arrested. Authorities claim she was carrying nearly 10 grams of methamphetamine at the time. The charges against Stanley include criminal solicitation with intent to commit murder, attempted murder, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Her bond is set at $450,000, and she remains in jail.

Kauth, who was married to Stanley for 14 years, told local media he'd previously heard rumors his ex-wife was seeking a hitman and had taken precautions at home. "Her plan was pretty ingenious. She thought this stuff through," he tells WFAA, adding that he's relieved the alleged plot was stopped. He says if the plan hadn't been foiled, he likely would've eaten the chocolates.