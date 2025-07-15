'Turbaned Tornado' Dies in Hit-and-Run at Age 114

A man billed as the world's oldest marathon runner has died after a hit-and-run in his hometown in India. Local authorities report that 114-year-old Fauja Singh, a British-Indian national, was trying to cross the street in Beas Pind, the Punjab village where he was born, when a car slammed into him, then sped away. Singh was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died, reports the BBC. "A search is underway, and the accused will be caught soon," a top police official noted.

Singh, who became the first centenarian to finish a marathon in Toronto in 2011, was an unlikely candidate for marathon runner, young or old. He had weak legs as a child, didn't learn to walk the right way until he was 5, and was often the subject of ridicule. Athletics weren't part of his life until his wife died in the early '90s, followed by the death of a son. Singh joined an elderly runner's group to help with his grief, then hired a coach, and before he knew it, he was making his first big run in the 2000 London Marathon, right before he turned 89.