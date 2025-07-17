World  | 
Europe

UK, Germany Sign Defense Treaty

Starmer had signed a nuclear arms agreement with France last week
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 17, 2025 6:30 PM CDT
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hold a press conference during a visit to the Airbus factory in Stevenage, England, Thursday July 17, 2025.   (Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP)

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz signed a landmark treaty on Thursday that pledges to tighten defense ties, as European nations try to protect Ukraine, and themselves, from an aggressive Russia in the face of wavering support from President Trump's internally focused administration. Merz said it was "a historic day for German-British relations" as he signed an agreement that commits the two countries to boost investment and strengthen law enforcement cooperation against criminal people-smuggling gangs using the English Channel, the AP reports. "We want to work together more closely, particularly after the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union," Merz said. "It is overdue for us to conclude such a treaty with each other."

  • The idea: The treaty builds on a defense pact the UK and Germany, two of the biggest European supporters of Ukraine, signed last year committing to closer co-operation against the growing threat from Russia. It includes a promise to "assist one another, including by military means, in case of an armed attack on the other," though it's unclear what practical impact that will have, since both countries are NATO members and bound by the alliance's mutual defense pact. Starmer said the treaty—signed at London's V&A Museum, which is named after Queen Victoria and her German husband, Prince Albert—sealed a "partnership with a purpose."
  • Nuclear deal: The treaty follows agreements signed during a state visit last week by President Emmanuel Macron, in which France and Britain pledged to coordinate their nuclear deterrents for the first time. Germany does not have nuclear weapons. The treaty with Britain says the countries will "maintain a close dialogue on defense issues of mutual interest ... including on nuclear issues."
  • Something for Trump: The treaty stressed a "shared commitment to the security of the Euro-Atlantic area, and underpinned by enhanced European contributions"—a nod to Trump, who has demanded European NATO members greatly increase military spending. Germany and the UK have both promised to raise defense spending to 3.5% of GDP in the coming years.

  • Arms for Ukraine: Merz and Starmer discussed ways to boost European support for Ukraine, following Trump's announcement of a plan to bolster Kyiv's stockpile by selling American weapons to NATO allies who would in turn send arms to Kyiv. Merz signaled that those plans are a work in progress, saying it might be "days, perhaps weeks" before weapons reach Ukraine. He said that "above all, we need clarity on how weapons systems that are given up from the European side will be replaced by the US."
  • Student exchanges: Starmer has been cool to the idea of a youth mobility agreement with the EU, per the AP, but Britain and Germany agreed on a more limited arrangement that will make it easier for schoolchildren to go on exchange trips. "I am glad we were able to reach an agreement so that schoolchildren and students can come to Britain more easily in the future, and the other way round can come to Germany more easily, so that the young generation in particular has an opportunity to get to know both countries better," Merz said.

