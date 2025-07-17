Disneyland Adds a Verse to 'It's a Small World'

The song will still play on a loop at Disneyland's iconic "It's a Small World" ride, but the infectious theme soon will feel more like it's going somewhere. A never-before-heard verse has been added in time for the 70th anniversary of the California park, SFGate reports. Richard Sherman wrote a third verse to "celebrate that there's more that unites us than divides us, and reinforce the message of that song," his son, Gregg, told the Disney Parks Blog . Although the ride has been updated, this is the first change to the song, which was written by Richard Sherman and his brother, Robert, in time for the attraction's debut at the 1964 World's Fair in New York. The song and ride moved to Disneyland in 1966.

The new version of the song premiered Thursday in an event that was to include the unveiling of a Walt Disney animatronic figure in a special show at the Main Street Opera House. To commemorate the lyrical change, Disneyland planned to screen The Last Verse, a short film tribute to the Shermans, at the Main Street Cinema. The siblings also appear in the nightly Tapestry of Happiness projection show, part of the theme park's ongoing anniversary festivities. Richard Sherman died last year, Robert in 2012, per the Los Angeles Times.

The third verse:



Mother Earth unites us in heart and mind

And the love we give makes us humankind

Through our vast wondrous land

When we stand hand in hand

It's a small world after all