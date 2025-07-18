James Comey's Daughter Has a Message for the DOJ

After being dismissed from her role as US attorney, Maurene Comey—daughter of former FBI chief James Comey—sent a parting letter urging Justice Department colleagues to resist letting fear shape their decisions and to stand up against "abuses of power." Comey, notable for prosecuting figures like Sean "Diddy" Combs and working on the Jeffrey Epstein/Ghislaine Maxwell cases, said her firing arrived without explanation, delivered via memo. The Justice Department reportedly cited Article II of the Constitution , affirming presidential executive authority, but gave no public reason for her departure, per NBC News .

In her note, Comey reflected on nearly a decade at the Southern District, where she said the ethos of "without fear or favor" was central. "We don't fear bad press ... so long as we did our work with integrity, we would get to keep serving the public," she wrote. She emphasized the importance of treating the powerful no differently than anyone else and described the office as a place focused on facts and law, not politics. Comey warned her former colleagues that "fear is the tool of a tyrant," cautioning that if prosecutors can be fired without cause, fear might start to influence decisions.

Instead, Comey encouraged them to let the moment inspire a renewed commitment to justice and truth. The AP notes that her firing is just the latest DOJ effort to pink-slip lawyers without spelling out why, "a trend that has raised alarm over a disregard for civil service protections." Her father, James Comey, remains a polarizing figure after launching the Russia election probe and being fired by President Trump—a feud that continues to resonate. The White House, when asked about Maurene Comey's firing, simply pointed to the Justice Department's authority. CNN has her memo in full here.