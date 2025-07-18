Basic Instinct Is Getting an 'Anti-Woke' Reboot

More than 30 years after it shocked audiences and drew protests, Basic Instinct is getting a reboot. Joe Eszterhas, the screenwriter for the 1992 original—but not the sequel that bombed in 2006—has signed a $4 million deal to write a reboot for Amazon MGM Studios, the Wrap reports. It's not clear whether Sharon Stone will be returning as femme fatale Catherine Trammell. The erotic thriller was known for its "provocative themes, explicit content, and Stone's iconic interrogation scene," which she later said she was tricked into, reports Variety. Sources tell the Wrap that the reboot will be "anti-woke."