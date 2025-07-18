Basic Instinct Is Getting an 'Anti-Woke' Reboot

Joe Eszterhas, screenwriter of the 1992 original, promises a 'wild and orgasmic ride'
Posted Jul 18, 2025 6:36 AM CDT
Basic Instinct Is Getting a Reboot
In this 1992 publicity image originally released by TriStar Pictures, actress Sharon Stone portrays Catherine Tramell in a scene from "Basic Instinct."   (AP Photo/TriStar Pictures, Ralph Nelson, file)

More than 30 years after it shocked audiences and drew protests, Basic Instinct is getting a reboot. Joe Eszterhas, the screenwriter for the 1992 original—but not the sequel that bombed in 2006—has signed a $4 million deal to write a reboot for Amazon MGM Studios, the Wrap reports. It's not clear whether Sharon Stone will be returning as femme fatale Catherine Trammell. The erotic thriller was known for its "provocative themes, explicit content, and Stone's iconic interrogation scene," which she later said she was tricked into, reports Variety. Sources tell the Wrap that the reboot will be "anti-woke."

  • "To those who question what an 80-year-old man is doing writing a sexy, erotic thriller: the rumors of my cinematic impotence are exaggerated and ageist," Esztherhas said in a statement to the Wrap. "I call my writing partner the TWISTED LITTLE MAN and he lives somewhere deep inside me. He was born 29 and he will die 29 and he tells me he is 'sky high up' to write this piece and provide viewers with a wild and orgasmic ride. That makes me very happy."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X