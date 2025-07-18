TSA to Offer 'Tokens of Gratitude' to Service Members

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is introducing changes aimed at easing airport security lines for families and military personnel. Speaking at Tennessee's Nashville International Airport on Thursday, Noem announced the launch of "Families on the Fly," a new program that sets up dedicated TSA security lanes for families traveling with young children. Alongside the special lanes, those families enrolling in TSA PreCheck will receive a $15 discount, reports NBC News . The program is already being piloted at an airport in Orlando, a frequent destination for families visiting Disney World.

Military members are seeing changes, too. The "Honor Lane," which expedites security for service members and their families, is now available at 11 airports, with plans for further expansion, especially near military bases. Gold Star families can enroll in TSA PreCheck free of charge, while military spouses will receive a $25 discount for the service, per CNN. "These tokens of gratitude are just a small amount of what we can do in this country to honor those who serve in our military, but also ... their families, and recognize their sacrifice," Noem said.

These updates are part of broader shifts at TSA. Earlier this month, rules requiring travelers to remove their shoes at checkpoints were dropped—a move Noem says should reduce wait times and make the process smoother for everyone. There may be more changes on the horizon as well: Noem hinted that the agency could revisit restrictions on liquids in carry-on bags, a policy in place since 2006 after a foiled plot involving liquid explosives.