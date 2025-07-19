More Than 20 Hurt After Vehicle Slams Into LA Crowd

More than 20 people were injured early Saturday after a vehicle slammed into a crowd of people in the East Hollywood section of Los Angeles, reports the AP . According to initial reports from the LA Fire Department , up to five people are said to be in critical condition; another eight to 10 are reported to be in serious condition, while 10 to 15 people are listed in fair condition after the incident at 2am local time. The New York Post reports that the accident took place outside of the Vermont Hollywood nightclub on Santa Monica Boulevard.

Per CNN, video of the scene showed some of the victims being tended to on the sidewalk and street, as well as being transported away from the scene on stretchers. The Post cites a local report in which LAFD Capt. Adam VanGerpen said, "There was a vehicle that had somebody lose consciousness inside the vehicle. Drove into a taco cart and ultimately ran into a large number of people who were outside of the club." VanGerpen added that investigators were also checking into an unconfirmed report that one of the victims, said to have been inside the vehicle that crashed, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. More details to come as this story develops.