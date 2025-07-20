Number of Missing in Texas Floods Drops Dramatically

The number of people missing after the July 4 floods in Texas has been revised in the best possible way: In hard-hit Kerr County, the figure is now only three, reports NBC News. That's down from nearly 100 days ago in the county and from a peak of more than 160. Authorities have verified that nearly all those who had remained on the list are safe, either because they found shelter during the flooding or were out of town when it struck. The restoration of cell service also may have been a factor in helping track down people.