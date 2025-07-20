US | missing persons Number of Missing in Texas Floods Drops Dramatically It's down to 3 in Kerr County, who nearly all those who were on the list confirmed as safe By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Jul 20, 2025 6:06 AM CDT Copied Divers search along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Saturday, July 12, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) The number of people missing after the July 4 floods in Texas has been revised in the best possible way: In hard-hit Kerr County, the figure is now only three, reports NBC News. That's down from nearly 100 days ago in the county and from a peak of more than 160. Authorities have verified that nearly all those who had remained on the list are safe, either because they found shelter during the flooding or were out of town when it struck. The restoration of cell service also may have been a factor in helping track down people. The statewide death toll is at least 135, with Kerr County accounting for 107 of that total, per the New York Times. Some of the fatalities were young girls at Camp Mystic. The search for the few who remain missing will continue. In addition to three in Kerr County, that includes three in Travis County and one in Burnet County, per ABC News. Read These Next This is why you don't wear metal in MRI rooms. The latest in the generation wars: the 'Gen Z stare.' These 'unusual' antics just shut down a New York hiking trail. Jimmy Kimmel isn't happy to see Stephen Colbert go. Report an error