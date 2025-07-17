'70s Band Cans Entire Tour: 'Blame It on the Weather'

The Steve Miller Band has checked out the meteorological forecast for its upcoming concert tour around North America and cancelled shows because of it—dozens of them, making up the entire 2025 itinerary that was set to kick off in mid-August, reports People . "You can blame it on the weather," the classic rock band known for '70s and '80s hits like "Fly Like an Eagle," " Take the Money and Run," and "Abracadabra" said Wednesday on its website , where all concert dates have since been removed. "The tour is cancelled."

The band cited a combo of "extreme heat, unpredictable flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes and massive forest fires," all events that "make these risks for you our audience, the band, and the crew unacceptable." The group, which also advised its fans to "always trust your instincts," then signed off: "Don't know where, don't know when ... We hope to see you all again."

Variety, which reports the group nixed 31 shows in total from coast to coast, notes the tour may be the first to be scrubbed "due to the ongoing trend of climate change-inducted weather disasters, rather than any single event." Some fans, meanwhile, are fuming, per Parade. "Blame everything on the weather? Lol. Just crazy, man," one devotee wrote online. Another griped: "Next time please find a better excuse."