In Silicon Valley, 9 Households Own Staggering Piece of the Pie

In Silicon Valley, the ultra-rich get richer while many residents struggle just to survive. The Guardian reports that economic inequality in the California region that's home to the likes of Apple, Google, and Meta has reached staggering new levels. According to San Jose State University's 2025 "Silicon Valley Pain Index," just 0.1% of residents now control 71% of the region's wealth, and the nine richest billionaires alone hold $683.2 billion (a report out in March found that Mark Zuckerberg accounted for between $220 billion and $230 billion of that, notes the San Jose Mercury News), an increase of $136 billion since last year. Meanwhile, 110,000 households reported having little or no assets at all. The index, which has tracked inequality in the tech capital since 2020, defines "pain" as "both personal and community distress or suffering."