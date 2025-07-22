Beach Where Cosby Star Drowned Had No Lifeguards

The beach where Malcolm-Jamal Warner drowned in Costa Rica over the weekend had no lifeguards on duty at the time. The Caribbean Guard, which describes itself as an association of volunteer lifeguards, says it has limited resources and opted to put lifeguards on two other beaches instead, according to a Facebook post and translation at TMZ . The 54-year-old former star of the Cosby Show drowned at Playa Grande beach on Sunday.

"He was swept away by a strong rip current," says the post, which adds that the beach has signs warning people of the risk, per the New York Post. "It all happened very quickly, and although there were people on the beach who entered the water to rescue him, they did not arrive in time." The lifeguard group, describing Playa Grande as "one of our most challenging beaches," has patrolled there previously. The post made the plea for government assistance to the group, warning that "this will continue to happen" without it.