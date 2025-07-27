Autopen Probes Could Focus on Fauci, Jill Biden: Rand Paul

Sen. Rand Paul suggested on Sunday that Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci could become focal points in Republican investigations into the use of an autopen for presidential pardons. Speaking on WABC's Cats Roundtable radio show, Paul questioned the legitimacy of pardons issued during the Biden administration, singling out Anthony Fauci's and saying Joe Biden didn't sign it himself, the Hill reports. Autopens are machines that reproduce signatures. Biden has said the decisions were his and pointed out that other presidents used the tool, as well.