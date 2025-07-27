Autopen Probes Could Focus on Fauci, Jill Biden: Rand Paul

US  | 
Former president has said he made the decisions on pardons
Sen. Rand Paul suggested on Sunday that Jill Biden and Anthony Fauci could become focal points in Republican investigations into the use of an autopen for presidential pardons. Speaking on WABC's Cats Roundtable radio show, Paul questioned the legitimacy of pardons issued during the Biden administration, singling out Anthony Fauci's and saying Joe Biden didn't sign it himself, the Hill reports. Autopens are machines that reproduce signatures. Biden has said the decisions were his and pointed out that other presidents used the tool, as well.

"It's unclear whether President Biden is mentally cognizant enough of the situation to know who he pardoned," Paul said, implying that someone close to Jill Biden may have overseen the process without citing evidence. President Trump has ordered an investigation, and congressional Republicans have issued subpoenas to former Biden aides. Paul suggested that resolving the issue may ultimately require a court case, per the Hill.

