Linguist: It's Time to Ditch 'African American'

John McWhorter is a linguist who describes himself as Black, not African American. In a New York Times op-ed, McWhorter makes the case that the latter term should be retired for good. For him, and he suspects a lot of others, the link to Africa has never felt right. The "African connection is too long ago. It's too abstract," he tells colleague David Leonhardt in a Times interview amplifying his op-ed. "Italian American is one thing. Your mother, your grandmother speaks Sicilian, and you're eating Italian food and you have a certain way of talking. There's a whole culture." Not so with most African Americans in that regard, he adds.