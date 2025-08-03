Trump's Presidency: Largely Spent at His Own Properties

President Trump has spent roughly one-third of his presidency visiting his own properties, blending the business of the nation with the business of his brand like no modern president, Forbes reports, breaking down exactly how Trump has spent his time in his second term. Specifically, he visited his own clubs and resorts from Florida to Scotland on 75 of his first 190 days back in office. That includes stops at Mar-a-Lago, his golf clubs in Virginia and New Jersey, Trump National Doral in Miami, and, of course, Trump Turnberry—where Trump hosted European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the weekend, boasting of his "magnificent" windows and describing his ballroom as "quite the success."