Trump's Presidency: Largely Spent at His Own Properties

President Trump has spent roughly one-third of his presidency visiting his own properties, blending the business of the nation with the business of his brand like no modern president, Forbes reports, breaking down exactly how Trump has spent his time in his second term. Specifically, he visited his own clubs and resorts from Florida to Scotland on 75 of his first 190 days back in office. That includes stops at Mar-a-Lago, his golf clubs in Virginia and New Jersey, Trump National Doral in Miami, and, of course, Trump Turnberry—where Trump hosted European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the weekend, boasting of his "magnificent" windows and describing his ballroom as "quite the success."
Trump's travel patterns reveal a tight bond between business and politics. He spent 16 of his first 17 weekends at his properties, hosting everything from political fundraisers to a dinner for the Saudi-backed LIV Golf tournament. Even international trips often turn into business spotlights—his May Middle East swing included Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the UAE, all locations of current or planned Trump-branded developments. This is nothing new, really a continuation of travel during his first term, but this year, "Trump has shown a greater willingness to openly accept gifts from foreigners and foreign governments alike. And to find ways to profit," per CNN. To quote Public Citizen Co-President Robert Weissman: "Trump is using a driver to smash through basic governmental ethics norms."