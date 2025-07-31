After Family Visit, Mom, Baby 'Vanished Into Thin Air'

Whisper Owen, infant daughter have been missing in California for 2+ weeks
Posted Jul 31, 2025 8:48 AM CDT
Search on for Mom, Baby Who 'Vanished Into Thin Air'
Whisper Owen, right, and her baby Sandra McCarty.   (Fresno County Sheriff's Office, via LA Times)

It's been more than two weeks since Whisper Owen and her 8-month-old daughter disappeared after visiting family in Fresno, California, and police are at a loss as to what happened to the two. "I'm desperate to find my daughter and her baby," Owen's mother, Vickie Torres, tells CNN. "It's like she vanished into thin air."

  • According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Owen, 36, and the baby, Sandra McCarty, were last seen on July 15 traveling in a silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with California plates (9LKH008), with a traffic camera last recording the vehicle around 8pm local time that evening.

  • According to Torres, Owen and the baby stopped at her place in Fresno on the morning of July 15 before their doctor appointment at 8:30am, which they checked in to, per the Los Angeles Times. After that appointment, Torres says her daughter and granddaughter went to visit Owen's brother in Fresno until about 2:45pm, then made a final stop at Torres' home before leaving Fresno around 5pm.
  • A license plate reader pegged the two in Atwater later that evening, where Torres speculated Owen had stopped for baby formula or to use the restroom on the way home to Elk Grove, near Sacramento. Security cameras show Owen changing Sandra's diaper at an Atwater smoke shop around 7:30pm that night.
  • Torres notes that Owen's partner, who didn't blink when Owen would stay over in Fresno for days at a time, didn't call her to ask about their whereabouts until three days later—meaning Torres had no idea her daughter was missing all that time. Meanwhile, Torres tells the Times that other agencies, including the FBI and Sacramento PD, have "all blown me off" after her request for additional assistance.
  • The Fresno Sheriff's Office notes that "no information has been discovered to explain their disappearance," though authorities at the moment say they don't yet have reason to believe foul play was involved. They don't think the two are still in the Fresno area, however.
  • The mom of four is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, while baby Sandra is said to be nearly 2 feet tall and about 17 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Police note that anyone thinking they've spotted the pair should call 911.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X