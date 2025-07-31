After Family Visit, Mom, Baby 'Vanished Into Thin Air'

It's been more than two weeks since Whisper Owen and her 8-month-old daughter disappeared after visiting family in Fresno, California, and police are at a loss as to what happened to the two. "I'm desperate to find my daughter and her baby," Owen's mother, Vickie Torres, tells CNN. "It's like she vanished into thin air."

According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Owen, 36, and the baby, Sandra McCarty, were last seen on July 15 traveling in a silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with California plates (9LKH008), with a traffic camera last recording the vehicle around 8pm local time that evening.