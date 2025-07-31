After Family Visit, Mom, Baby 'Vanished Into Thin Air'

It's been more than two weeks since Whisper Owen and her 8-month-old daughter disappeared after visiting family in Fresno, California, and police are at a loss as to what happened to the two. "I'm desperate to find my daughter and her baby," Owen's mother, Vickie Torres, tells CNN. "It's like she vanished into thin air."
- According to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, Owen, 36, and the baby, Sandra McCarty, were last seen on July 15 traveling in a silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with California plates (9LKH008), with a traffic camera last recording the vehicle around 8pm local time that evening.