Anchorage Sees 2nd Bear Attack in 5 Days

Alaska authorities are warning hikers to steer clear of streams and rivers where salmon are running and to take precautions after bears mauled hikers on two different occasions within a week in Anchorage, per the AP . Both unidentified hikers survived the attacks in separate parts of the municipality of Anchorage, an area slightly larger than the state of Rhode Island. Anchorage is home to about 290,000 people, or about 40% of the state's population, and all kinds of wildlife, including an estimated 350 black bears and 65 brown bears. Folks are urged to "avoid salmon-bearing streams because that concentrates both species of bears" looking to fuel up for hibernation, said Cory Stantorf of the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Both bear maulings in the last week occurred near populated areas, including the second attack Saturday near the suburb of Eagle River. A man was walking on a trail that runs parallel to the south fork of the Eagle River, where salmon are running, when his unleashed dog happened upon a brown bear with a cub, said Timothy Gurnett, a Chugach State Park ranger. The bear mauled the hiker, who unloaded his entire can of spray deterrent to ward off the bear, first to stop the attack and then a second time when the bear returned. The sow and her cub disappeared into the woods. Armed officials searched for the bear on foot and with a drone, but the bear had left the area. Officials believe the sow was protecting her cub, and don't intend to kill it.

The first attack occurred July 22 when a bear attacked a woman on a popular trail in a hillside neighborhood overlooking Anchorage and Cook Inlet. The woman called police and said she had been attacked by what she thought was a brown bear about 2 miles into the trail near the Stuckagain Heights neighborhood. Cyndi Wardlow, a regional supervisor with ADF&G, said shortly after the attack that it has not been determined if the bear was a brown bear or a cinnamon black bear, which could look like a brown bear, as visibility on the trail was very low. Hair and scat samples were taken for analysis, but it could take two weeks to get results. Officials aren't actively searching for that bear, either.