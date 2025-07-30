Player Traded From One Team to Other During Doubleheader

Baltimore swept a doubleheader against Toronto, but for Seranthony Dominguez it was a split. The Orioles traded the reliever to the Blue Jays between games. "After the first game, I was in there with the guys, and they call me and they tell me, 'Hey we got you traded. Go to the next dugout,'" Dominguez said, per the AP. Dominguez didn't pitch in the the opener, which the Orioles won 16-4. Then the trade—Dominguez for minor league right-hander Juaron Watts-Brown—was announced about an hour before the scheduled first pitch of the nightcap.