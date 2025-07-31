Canada Joins Shift on Palestinian Statehood

Canada will recognize a Palestinian state in September at the United Nations, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced on Wednesday, the last in a series of symbolic announcements that are part of a broader global shift against Israel's policies in Gaza. Carney convened a Cabinet meeting to discuss the situation in the battered Palestinian territory. He said it came after he discussed the crisis with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who announced a similar move on Tuesday, the AP reports. Political leaders are under mounting pressure over the issue as scenes of hunger in Gaza during Israel's attacks have horrified people across the world.

Carney said the intention is predicated on the Palestinian Authority "holding general elections in 2026 in which Hamas can play no part, and to demilitarize the Palestinian state." It wasn't immediately clear how much of a condition Carney's caveat represented—an election in the wrecked strip is not likely anytime soon. Pressure to formally recognize Palestinian statehood has mounted since French President Emmanuel Macron announced last week that his country will become the first major Western power to recognize a Palestinian state in September.

As with France and the UK, Canada would be making a largely symbolic move, per the AP, but it's part of a broader global shift against Israel and could increase diplomatic pressure for an end to the conflict. More than 140 countries recognize a Palestinian state, including a dozen in Europe. Macron's announcement made France the first Group of Seven country—and the largest in Europe — to take that step. Canada has long supported the idea of an independent Palestinian state existing alongside Israel but has maintained recognition should come as part of a negotiated two-state solution to the conflict.